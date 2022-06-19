Vastu Tips: Don't upset Goddess Lakshmi by doing THESE things after sunset

Follow us on Image Source : SOURCED Image representing a broom

Vastu dictates that after the sun sets there are many actions that must be avoided. Sunrise and sunset are considered to be the junction time of day and night. That is why this time has been considered very important in the scriptures. It has been told in the scriptures that doing certain things after sunset is considered inauspicious. You must have always heard from your ancestors that one should not sleep or sweep a broom in the evening.

The reason for this is that Goddess Lakshmi gets angry. If you do this then you may have to face many problems. Astrology believes that Mata Saraswati, Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Durga arrive in the evening. In such a situation, it is necessary to take care of many things.

Don't sleep in the evening

There is a right time for everything. It is very important for a human being to inculcate the right habit. Those who sleep during the evening should not do this. By doing this, the life of that person is reduced and he/she becomes a victim of many diseases. Goddess Lakshmi arrives in the house at sunset and evening time. Along with this, keep the doors of the house open in the evening.

Do not put broom in the house or courtyard

According to the scriptures, one should not sweep the house during sunset and evening. It is said that during this time Goddess Lakshmi enters the houses. If you sweep at this time, she leaves the house and there is a shortage of money in that house.

Don't sit on the threshold

According to the scriptures, one should not sit on the threshold of his house in the evening. It is considered inauspicious. If you do this then Goddess Lakshmi will not enter your house.

