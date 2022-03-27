Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Do THIS simple remedy for prosperity in the house, there will never be shortage of money

Highlights Take a little coarse salt in a glass vessel and keep four to five cloves along with salt in it

You can keep it in any corner of the house

By doing this remedy, money will start coming in

Many times, despite many efforts, there is no prosperity in the house. Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about the receipt of money and blessings in the house. Take some coarse salt in a glass vessel or bowl and keep four or five cloves along with salt in that bowl. You can keep it in any corner of the house.

By doing this remedy, the inflow of money will start and there will be prosperity in the things of the house. By keeping salt in a glass bowl, where on one hand the lack of money in the house will be removed, on the other hand, the whole house will smell with a different aroma and happiness and peace will remain in the house.

Apart from this, if there is any Vastu defect related to the bathroom, then take crystal salt in the bowl and keep it in a place in the bathroom where no one's hands fall on it and change the salt from the bowl in a few days.