Vastu Tips: Do not keep any unnecessary items or junk on the roof of house

Do not keep any unnecessary items or junk on the roof of house

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the waste items kept on the roof of the house i.e. junk. Should we keep unnecessary things on the roof of the house? According to Vastu Shastra, no waste material or junk should be kept on the roof of the house as doing this has a negative effect on the mind and brain of the family members and also causes Pitra Dosh. The atmosphere of the house gets spoiled. At the same time, it can also become a cause of discord in your house

If you have unused items lying unused in your house for a long time, then do it outside the house, but if there is any such item in your house which is useful but it is not of any use now, then such things should be kept somewhere like this. Do not bang them, keep them in one place in an orderly manner.