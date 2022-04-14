Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Building toilets in THIS direction at home will be lucky for you

Vastu Tips: Vastu Shastra has special significance in Hinduism. Vastu Shastra tells us what should be in which direction, what should be the decoration, and in which direction we should travel when we should not. Today we will talk about Vastu Shastra, about the toilet in the South-West, that is, southwest. It is best to have a toilet in this direction of the house. Provided that there is a proper arrangement of sewerage. Under no circumstances should a pit be dug in the southwest direction. If the pit is to be excavated, then the part between the south-west and the west should be used.

A pit in the southwest direction creates a crisis in the life of the mother of the house. There is a deficiency of nutrients in the body of the residents of the house. The stomach comes out. As soon as the winter season starts, suddenly diseases surround you. Every day between 1 o'clock and 3 o'clock in the afternoon, sinful thoughts come into mind and human actions also become the same.

If for some reason a pit has to be made for the toilet in the southwest direction, then there is no solution for that. For the satisfaction of the mind, the yellow colour should be done in that direction. The soil under the feet of the elephant should be brought and the tank should be installed on the roof of the toilet higher than the deep pit under the earth.

Hope you will definitely benefit from adopting these Vastu tips.