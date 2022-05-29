Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Blessings of Shani Dev can be gained by wearing a wooden garland of THIS tree. Read deets

Highlights In religious scriptures, great importance has been given to all the elements of nature

Planting a neem tree and worshiping it gives relief from planetary defects

Vastu Tips: In religious scriptures, great importance has been given to all nature's elements, including trees and plants. One of these is the Neem tree. It is good in terms of health but in astrology, this tree is considered very benevolent and beneficial. According to astrology, the Neem tree is related to Saturn and Ketu. Where any of these two planetary defects are on you, then planting a neem tree there and worshipping it gives relief from the planetary defects.

Also, by doing havan with neem wood, the wrath of Shani Dev is reduced and Shani Dev is pleased and showers special blessings on his natives. Apart from this, taking bath mixed with neem leaves in water can remove the defects related to Ketu. In such a situation, let us know how to use neem to get the blessings of Shani Dev and get rid of Pitra Dosh?

Will help in getting rid of Pitra Dosh:

It is said that the Neem tree is home to divine powers. In such a situation, plant the neem tree in the south or west angle of the house. This will keep your health good. Along with this, the grace of ancestors is also received and will also get rid of Pitra Dosh.

Wear neem wood garland:

To get relief from Shani Dosha and to get the blessings of Shani Dev, a wooden garland of Neem tree should be worn. By doing this, one gets relief from Shani Dosha and there is no inauspicious effect of Shani.

Offer water on neem tree on Sunday, it will be beneficial

By giving water in neem with sunrise on Sunday, the planets giving inauspicious results in the horoscope are pacified.

Know in which direction to plant neem tree

In astrology, Neem tree is considered as the form of Mars. This tree should always be planted in the south of the house.