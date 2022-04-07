Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vastu Tips: Ashtagandha has special significance in Navratri, know how to use it during the festival

Today happens to be the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri 2022. Acharya Indu Prakash, in Vastu Shastra, talked about the Ashtagandha of the Gods and the fingers to apply them. Keep in mind that Ashtagandha is a special type of chemical and when applied, generates a special attitude that affects our thoughts-bio clock and collective clock of the house i.e. Vastu.

The different power of our ancestors is recognized by the fingers of the hands, the presence of which can be understood in terms of Reiki, Aura and Pranic Holing.

Note Gandhashtak for Goddess – sandalwood, agar, camphor, glandular saffron, gorochan, jatamasi and lohbaan.

At the same time, the Gods and sages should be done with the index finger, and the middle finger should be used for Gandhanulevaan.