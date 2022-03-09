Wednesday, March 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
*/
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Vastu
  5. Vastu Tips: Where to build security guard's room and parking lot in a hotel?

Vastu Tips: Where to build security guard's room and parking lot in a hotel?

It is important to keep in mind the Vastu Shastra while building the parking lot and security guard's room in a hotel. Knowing this will help bring in prosperity and the risk of loss in business will be reduced.  

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 09, 2022 7:49 IST
Vastu Shastra
Image Source : FREEPIK

Building parking of a hotel as per Vastu Shastra

Highlights

  • If you want to make a security guard's room in the north direction, then it should be facing east
  • If you want to make security guard's room the east direction then the door should be facing north
  • For parking, northwest direction or east and north directions are considered the best

Vastu Shastra dictates everything, whether it is the rooms of the house or the hotel room. Every place should be made according to Vastu Shastra. This brings happiness and prosperity as well as brings a lot of blessings.

Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about the direction of the security guard's room and parking in the hotel. According to Vastu Shastra, if you want to build a security guard's room in the northern direction, then it should be facing east.

Read: Vastu Tips: THESE easy steps will help you progress in business

If you want to make it in the east direction then the door should be north-facing, if you want to make it in the south direction then it is good to build the room facing east. Apart from this, the north-west direction or east and north direction is considered best for building the parking lot.

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News