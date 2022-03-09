Vastu Tips: Where to build security guard's room and parking lot in a hotel?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Building parking of a hotel as per Vastu Shastra

Vastu Shastra dictates everything, whether it is the rooms of the house or the hotel room. Every place should be made according to Vastu Shastra. This brings happiness and prosperity as well as brings a lot of blessings.

Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about the direction of the security guard's room and parking in the hotel. According to Vastu Shastra, if you want to build a security guard's room in the northern direction, then it should be facing east.

If you want to make it in the east direction then the door should be north-facing, if you want to make it in the south direction then it is good to build the room facing east. Apart from this, the north-west direction or east and north direction is considered best for building the parking lot.