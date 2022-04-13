Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Shastra: Toilet in THIS direction at home is bad omen

Vastu has great importance in Hinduism. Those who believe in Vastu Shastra will know how important it is to work according to Vastu and those who work opposite to Vastu have to face losses. Today in Vastu Shastra we will tell you about the construction of toilets in the south direction.

If there is a possibility of a toilet in the south direction of your house then try to shift it between south and south-west. Constructing a toilet in the south direction leads to loss of fame and fortune. The middle daughter has to face failure. The heat of life is lost and your eyes are constantly irritating.

Troubled messages arrive between 9 am and 11 am. Every year during the summer season, notices are received from government departments and have to face unnecessary harassment.

If due to some compulsion, you have a toilet in the south direction, then to reduce its effects, installing a copper leaf on the door of the toilet will give some relief. Hope you will definitely benefit from adopting these Vastu tips.