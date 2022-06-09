Vastu Tips: Know relationship between sound of wind chime and good luck, positive energy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ WIND_CHIMES_FOR_LIFE A wind chime brings good luck to the house

Highlights Special attention must be given to the sound of wind chime while buying it

In the markets, wind chime options are plenty but the sound should be melodious

Melody of sound emanating from a wind chime is proportional to good luck and positive energy

Today in Vastu Shastra, from Acharya Indu Prakash, know about the sounds emanating from the wind chime. Along with the shape of the wind chime, its sound also matters a lot. There is a direct relationship between the sound and good luck.

Read: Vastu Tips: Installing wind chime in THIS direction of the house is considered auspicious

The good luck of the house also depends on the sound of the wind chime. The more sweet and melodious the sound of the wind chime, the faster the good luck will enter the house.

Along with this, positive energy also remains in the house and the members of the house. Along with increasing your luck, it also keeps the energy around you clean. Wind chime is also a good option to give a gift to someone.

Read: Vastu Tips: This should be the colour of horses in a painting installed at home

You can give this as a gift to your partner, lovemate or life partner and they will also like it. But special attention should be paid when buying a wind chime. Nowadays wind chimes with different designs and metals are easily available in the market. Those who are very beautiful in appearance, but the sound emanating from them is piercing to the ears and many are without sound.

Therefore, while buying a wind chime, it is very important to take care of its sound. Only a slow and melodious voice brings happiness in the house.