Vastu Tips: Follow THESE directions while building stairs in your house

While constructing a house, special care should be taken of Vastu Shastra. If overlooked, negative forces can enter the house. Vastu Shastra has special importance in the house. Good Vastu brings happiness and prosperity in the house.

While constructing the house, before building the stairs, fill an earthen pot with rainwater and cover it with an earthen lid. Now, bury it under the ground. Vastu-related defects will be destroyed by this, but if you are not able to do so due to any reason, there is no need to panic. Keep Satnaaz in an earthen pot on the roof of the house, water in another vessel and keep it for the birds. With this, all your problems will automatically end.

Apart from this remedy, there are some other things which may need your attention. Stairs should never be started in a triangular form and railings should be installed on both sides of the stairs. Also, the number of stairs should always be odd.