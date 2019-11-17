Vastu Tips: Sharp edges of furniture can bring negativity, why not to buy wood during Panchak Nakshatra

In today's Vastu section, we will be telling you about a few tips relating to the house furniture. If you want to get woodwork started in your house or office, make sure you never begin it during Panchak constellation. You must not even buy wood for the construction of your house during this time. Just to let you know, the five Nakshatras from Dhanishtha to Revathi are called Panchak Nakshatras.

These include Dhanishtha, Shatabhisha, Purvabhadrapada, Uttarabhadrapada and Revathi Nakshatra. Apart from this, while buying any furniture, it should be kept in mind that the edges of the furniture should not be too sharp. Pointed edges increase negative energy. Therefore sharp things should be avoided.

You can go for furniture that has slightly rounded edges or blunt ones.