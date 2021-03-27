Vastu Tips: White Marble flooring in north-east direction of house brings benefits and harmony

Image Source : FILE IMAGE White Marble flooring in north-east direction of house brings benefits and harmony

Just like every other day, we are here with the Vastu Shastra tip of the day. In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to talk about the colour of the floor in the north-east direction of the house. It is considered good to choose a white marble stone for the floor in the north-east direction just like it is considered good in the west direction.

Applying white-coloured stone in the north-east direction of the house or office gives you the architectural benefits related to that direction. Also, it is said that it removes all the obstacles in the life of the members living in the house. According to Vastu Shastra, doing this also makes the people living in the house reach the peak of progress and success. It also keeps the money flowing in the house and brings the ability to complete any work without help. Apart from this, getting the white coloured stone in the north-east direction benefits the youngest son of the house and his work as well.