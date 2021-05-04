Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu tips: What should be the tone of your mobile phone or doorbell? Know here

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash reveals what kinds of tones you should keep on your mobile phones or doorbell. There are many sound-generating objects in the house like clocks, bells, phones and others. These sounds have a very deep impact on the environment of the house.

According to Vastu shastra, the atmosphere becomes the same as it sounds. Therefore, it is very important to take care of the sound of everything in the house. Some people put very harsh tones on their mobile phones for their convenience but increases the flow of negative energy in the house. This leads to conflict in the views of the members of the family and sometimes it ends up in a quarrel.

So always put such a sound on your mobile that others will also like to hear. Also, when purchasing an alarm clock or doorbell, its sound should also be taken care of.