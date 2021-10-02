Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DESIGNSBYASHLEYKNIE Vastu Tips: Use this color for your kitchen to infuse positive energy in your life

In vastu shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash tells about the importance of the color in your kitchen area. According to Vastu, the southeast direction i.e. the igneous angle should be chosen for the kitchen. The ruling planet of this direction is Venus and the deity is Agni. This is the reason why it would be best to use a color related to the planet Venus for positive energy in the kitchen.

By the way, white or cream color is considered to be the most auspicious color for the kitchen. But, if there is a Vastu defect in the kitchen, then red color can also be used in the igneous angle. This will keep the environment good and infuse happiness in your life.