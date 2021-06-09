Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Vastu Tips: Use these colours in the living room to get benefits

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the color of the living room ie the bedroom. Meetings, where we can sit comfortably and talk to others and have sips of tea.

The meeting room is a very important place. Because, when a guest or a neighbor comes to the house, he is made to sit in the living room or bedroom. Therefore, while choosing the color of the living room, one should also keep in mind the likes or dislikes of others along with themselves.

Such colors should be used in the meeting which will add to the interior of the meeting. White, pink, yellow, cream, light brown or light blue color should be chosen in the meeting.