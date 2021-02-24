Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: To please Goddess Lakshmi, choose white coloured flooring in this direction of house

In Vastu Shastra today, know about the floors of North-East and West direction. Lord Shiva is believed to live in the north-east direction of the house and he likes the sky and blue color very much. Therefore, in Vastu Shastra it is advisable to make a yellow-dark blue or sky-colored floor in the northeast direction of the house. With this, the blessing of God remains on you. Also get rid of Vastu defects of the house.

On the other hand, to keep Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth happy, one should choose the white colored floor in the west direction of the house, but not much design or shape should be made on this color floor.