Vastu Tips: To get continuous progress, put marble of this colour on the floor of Northeast direction

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the color of the floor in the north-east direction. According to Vastu Shastra, it is a better option to choose white colored marble for the floor in the north-east direction as well as in the west direction.

By installing white colored marble in the north-east direction of the house or office, not only does the Vastu benefits related to that direction come, but there are no obstacles in life and the members of the house constantly reach the summit of progress. . Due to this, the strength of everyone's hands remains and you have the ability to complete your work without any help.

Apart from this, let us tell you that by installing white colored marble in the north-east direction, the younger son of the house gets the most benefit and his work.