Vastu Tips: This colour of curtains in east will help you get rid of vastu defects

Acharya Indu Prakash throws some light on the vastu benefits according to the color of curtains in different directions in the house. In Vastu Shastra, every direction has a specific relation to a particular colour. Therefore, in order to get ward off vastu defects decorate your house accordingly. So, today we will talk most about the color of curtains in the east direction of the house and the benefits that come from it.

According to Vastu Shastra green coloured curtains are considered auspicious to hang in the east direction of the house. Doing this will help you keep away from the health issues related to your legs and feet. Apart from this, if you have a son who is the eldest among other siblings, then chances are high that your bond with him will get stronger. Also, green curtains in east may bring harmony in life.