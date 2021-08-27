Vastu Tips: These pictures at home can be the reason for loss in business, remove them immediately

Follow us on Image Source : PIXEL.COM Vastu: Remove THESE pics to avoid loss in business

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the ways to protect your family business from evil eyes, that is, from bad luck. Many times, knowingly or unknowingly, small mistakes are made, which we do not even realize, but have to bear the brunt of it. Directions are very important in Vastu Shastra. Everything has to be kept in a definite direction. These directions give help in progress and if something goes wrong in it, it starts having a negative effect. It is the same with business. So today we are going to tell you some things related to water and business.

The direction of water also decides good luck and success. Therefore, to keep the members of the house or the family business away from bad luck or evil eyes of the people and to bring good luck, a picture or showpiece related to water should be kept in the corridor or balcony.