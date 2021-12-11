Vastu Tips: Take care of these things to avoid bad luck in family business

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK representative image

Today in Vastu Shastra, we will talk about how to protect your family business from evil eyes, that is, many times such small mistakes happen unknowingly, which we do not even realize, but have to bear the brunt of it. Directions are very important in Vastu Shastra. Everything has a definite direction. These directions give us progress and if something goes wrong in it, then it starts having a negative effect. So it is not the same with your business. So today we are going to tell you some things related to water and business.

The picture of water portends good luck and success. Therefore, to keep the members of the house or family business from evil eyes of bad luck or people and to bring good luck, a picture or showpiece related to water should be kept in the corridor or balcony.