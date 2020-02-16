Image Source : PIXABY Vastu Tips: Sleeping with head towards the east direction promotes good health

When it comes to getting good sleep, you may already know about setting the scene with darkening curtains, a lower room temperature, and other healthy habits. Today, we will talk about Vastu Shastra and their guiding principles on body position while you sleep.

In Vastu Shastra, today we will talk about sleeping in the east and west direction. According to Vastu Shastra, sleeping in the east direction is good, while sleeping in the west direction is not advisable. Sleeping with the head in the east direction is good in terms of health because the sun comes out from the east direction and its first ray is seen in the east direction only, therefore, sleeping in this direction, the first ray of dawn comes to your head and there is a new energy in you. While sleeping in the west direction, feet do not reach proper energy to your brain.