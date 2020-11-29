Vastu Tips: Put white colored curtains in the north-west direction of the house

Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @LUXURYCURTAINSDESIGN Vastu Tips

Vastu Shastra holds a big significance in the way you are decorating your home. There are high chances of attaining peace of mind, remaining calm and positive if you decide what object to place where according to Vastu.

Therefore, today we are here with a decor tip on curtains. Yes, if you place white coloured curtains in the north-west direction of the house then it may put an end to a lot of your mental problems. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, you may also be benefitted in studies. Apart from this if you have any sort of differences with your father then following this tip as doing this may drive all the negativity can will improve your relationship with your father.