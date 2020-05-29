Image Source : INSTAGRAM/A_BIRD_STOP_N_SPOT Vastu Tips: Put photo of green parrot in north direction for business growth

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash will throw light on the advantages of putting the picture of green parrot on the business growth. Parrots are considered a symbol of love, loyalty, longevity and good luck. Even in Chinese culture, parrots are considered symbol of auspiciousness and divinity. If you have a feeling of mistrust towards your spouse or any kind of disturbance is going on in the married life, if there is a lack of love in the relationship, then it is suggested that you put a picture or statue of a green parrot couple in your bedroom. This will bring happiness in your relationship and will also make it stronger than before. Apart from this, the parrot is also auspicious for businessmen as well.

In order to keep profits coming in your business establishment, put a picture of green parrot in the north direction. Doing this, you will be able to make full use of your intelligence and abilities in the business, which will help your business grow.

