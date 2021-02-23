Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Put black coloured stones in north direction of the house for great benefits

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the floor in the north and north-west direction. According to Vastu Shastra, dark black stone should be installed on the floor of the north direction of the house. It brings happiness in the house. It also provides new income opportunities to the members of the household.

The north-west direction of the house is considered as the wind direction. Therefore, gray marble or stone should be used for flooring in this direction.

Apart from the floor, if you choose gray color for the walls and curtains of this direction, then it is very auspicious for this direction and you.