Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Put black colored stone on north floor of the house, you will get THESE benefits

Acharya Indu Prakash throws light on the connection between Vastu and the color of the floor in the north direction of the house. According to Vastu Shastra, black colored stone should be installed on the floor in the north direction. If not whole, trying to put black colored marble or stone in the north direction gives many benefits.

By installing black stone in the north direction of the house, the family members live without any fear. Everyone does their work fearlessly and also gets success in it. Also, the middle son of the house gets the most benefit by putting the black stone in the north direction. Talking about the body, the ears get the most benefit. This strengthens the ability to hear.