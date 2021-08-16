Monday, August 16, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Vastu
  5. Vastu Tips: Put a picture of two green parrots in bedroom to strengthen relationship

Vastu Tips: Put a picture of two green parrots in bedroom to strengthen relationship

If there is a lack of love in the relationship, then a picture or statue of a pair of parrots should be placed in your bedroom.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 16, 2021 7:51 IST
Vastu Tips: Put a picture of two green parrots in bedroom to strengthen relationship
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MATEUSF.BIO

Vastu Tips: Put a picture of two green parrots in bedroom to strengthen relationship

Today in Vastu Shastra, know about the benefits of placing a picture of a parrot in your house. Parrots are considered as a symbol of love, loyalty, longevity, and good luck. Even in Chinese civilization, parrots are considered to be a symbol of auspicious messages and divinity. If you have any kind of ill-will towards your spouse or any kind of estrangement is going on between you. If there is a lack of love in the relationship, then a picture or statue of a pair of parrots should be placed in your bedroom. This will bring happiness in your relationship and it will become stronger than before.

Parrot is also auspicious for businessmen. To keep the North direction free from Vastu related problems in your business establishment, place a picture of a green parrot in this direction. With this, you will be able to make full use of your intelligence and abilities in business, which will lead to a rapid growth for your business.

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News

X