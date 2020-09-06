Image Source : VASTU TIPS: PLACING TIJORI OR CASH BOX I Vastu Tips: Placing tijori or cash box in south direction can result in financial drain

Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about keeping the vault in the south direction. According to Vastu Shastra it is not considered good to keep heavy goods in the north direction, dark in the east direction, similarly, it is not considered good to keep the vault in the south direction. This is not at all good from the point of view of Vastu.

Actually, the direction of wealth is north, while the south direction is considered to be the direction of Yama. Therefore, if you keep any money or money related things like money chest etc. in the south direction, then you will suffer loss. Keeping the vault in the south direction may cause you financial problems. Also, it is not good for your health. Therefore, you should avoid placing money chest in the south direction of home or office. Instead, you should keep the vault in the north direction. This will increase your money arrival and your health will also be good.

