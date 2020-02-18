Image Source : PIXABY Vastu Tips: Placing plants in south-west direction attracts negative energy

Today we will talk about the direction of plants in Vastu Shastra. While placing plants anywhere brings fragrance and freshness, but there are also some directions where placing plants is considered inauspicious. According to Vastu Shastra, green plants should not be kept in the south-west direction of the house. Firstly, the plants don't get enough sunlight in this direction and secondly, from the architectural point of view this place is considered inauspicious for plants. Placing plants in these directions causes financial troubles in the house. The family will have to face constant lack of money and failure in work. Also, no metal items should be kept in the east direction of the house. By placing metal objects in this direction, negative energy spreads and unwanted troubles occur.