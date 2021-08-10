Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HANISH_ARTS Vastu Tips: Placing painting of white horses in your house is auspicious

Acharya Indu Prakash tells about the significance of the colour of the picture of horses in vastu shastra. Although running horses of all colors are symbols of progress and positive energy, but it is better to choose white colored horses for the picture or idol in the house. Horse symbolizes strength and energy and white color symbolizes peace and purity. It is a symbol of calming the turbulent, helpful in attaining and communicating positivity in life.

It purifies our mind. It is helpful in keeping us connected with spirituality. Therefore, a picture or an idol of white colored horses should be installed in the house.

Apart from this, there are some other important things as well. The horses in the picture should not be running in different directions. All should be in a straight line running forward. While keeping the idol, note that the horse should be without bridle. The movement of the horse should never be interrupted. Apart from hanging the horse picture on the wall, you can also put it on the screen of your office desktop.

