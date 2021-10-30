Vastu Tips: Placing clock in this direction of house retains positive energy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_NAMELESS_LS Representative image

Whether to wake up or sleep, eat or take a bath, go somewhere or come from somewhere or meet someone, we do all our work according to the time. Whether it is home or office, a watch is needed. In such a situation, it is necessary to put the clock in the proper direction because the direction of the clock is helpful in deciding the direction of our work and its result.

According to Vastu Shastra, the clock should be placed on the wall of the eastern, western or northern direction of the house or office. Because these directions work to bring positive energy in the house and keeping the clock in these directions keeps our time good. Also, all the work is also done well without any hindrance. Therefore, it is better to choose one of these directions while setting the clock.