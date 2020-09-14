Image Source : INSTAGRAM / INSPIXESUCCESS Vastu Tips: Place this kind of pictures in children's study room for better concentration, results

In Vastu Shastra yesterday, Acharya Indu Prakash spoke about natural light in the study room, and today we will talk about putting pictures in the study room. Care should be taken when choosing photographs for the study room because the kind of photos you put there directly impacts your child's mind which will eventually affect his studies accordingly. You must have heard that children learn very quickly from the things around them. Put up such pictures in the study room, which give some inspiration, seeing which they feel like seeing and learning, moving forward.

Acharya Indu Prakash states that you can put pictures of the rising sun, of seven horses running, pictures of birds flying in the sky, etc. Apart from this, you can also put pictures or posters of those people who have achieved something in their lives on the basis of hard work. But be careful not to put any photos showing violence or sorrow. Also do not put film posters, etc.

