Vastu Tips: Patient's health improves soon by keeping black salt near head, family members also benefitted

In Vastu Shastra today, know about the benefits of salt in getting rid of diseases. When any member falls ill in the house, the entire atmosphere of the house becomes turbulent. If any member in your house is ill, place a few pieces of rock salt in a bowl at the bedside of the patient's sleeping room, but note that the patient's head is towards the east.

Rock salt or black salt should only be used in the patient's diet, while ordinary salt should be used at least. By doing this, the patient's health starts improving soon. In this way the turbulent atmosphere of the house will also begin to calm down.