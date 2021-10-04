Monday, October 04, 2021
     
Vastu Tips: Painting this colour in dining room will add beauty to the interior of your house

Dining room is a place where we can sit comfortably and talk to others and have sips of tea. It holds a very important place in th house and therefore should be planned carefully.  

New Delhi Published on: October 04, 2021 7:08 IST
Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the color of the meeting ie the dining room. Meeting where we can sit comfortably and talk to others and have sips of tea. The meeting room is a very important place.

When a guest or a neighbor comes to the house, he is made to sit in the living room or bedroom. Therefore, while choosing the color in the living room, one should keep in mind as well as the likes or dislikes of others.

Such colors should be used in the meeting which will add to the interior of the meeting. White, pink, yellow, cream, light brown or light blue color should be chosen in the meeting.

 

