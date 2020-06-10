Vastu tips: Know what type of paintings you should use for business growth

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RACHAELBUI_ART Vastu tips: Painting related to water should be decorated in balcony for business growth

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash lists out ways that can be useful in the growth and success of your business. He shares that protecting your family business from bad eyes or bad luck is very important. Knowingly or unknowingly, there are small mistakes that we make that then bear the consequences. However, Vastu Shastra can minimize these defects to a great extent.

Directions have great importance in Vastu Shastra. Everything should be kept in its desired direction to gain better results. These directions ensure progress and if not taken care of, they can begin to cause hindrance in the success of the business or can impact the health of the family. So today we are going to tell you a few things related to water and business.

The direction of water also determines good luck and success. Therefore, in order to protect the family members or family business from bad luck, a picture or show-piece related to water should be decorated in the corridor or balcony.

