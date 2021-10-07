Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LALBINIT Vastu Tips: On Navratri, know in which direction of house establishment of Kalash is auspicious

Goddess Navratri has started from today. In this fast which lasts for nine days, nine forms of Durga Maa are worshiped according to the rituals. Each day of Navratri has a different significance and on the first day Ghatasthapana of Goddess Maa is performed. Know which direction should be chosen according to Vastu Shastra for setting up the Kalash?

The north-east direction is considered to be the direction of the deities, so it is auspicious to establish the idol of the mother and the Ghat in this direction. A paat made of sandal wood is the best for setting up the idol of the mother.

In the scriptures, sandalwood is considered to be the center of auspicious and positive energy. This destroys various types of Vastu defects, but keep in mind that there should not be a toilet or bathroom near the installation site. Those who establish flag on the roof of their house during Navratri, they should choose the North-West direction.