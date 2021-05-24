Vastu Tips: Never wear shoes and slippers to these 5 places as it is inauspicious

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EVE_VETEME Vastu Tips: Never wear shoes and slippers to these 5 places, it is inauspicious

Many times - inadvertently we wear shoes and slippers even in such places, which leads to Vastu defects. In the scriptures, 5 such places have been told that wearing shoes and slippers is inauspicious. Often people face difficulties due to this mistake. Know that you should not wear shoes and slippers even in these places.

Bhandar Ghar- According to Vastu Shastra, shoes and slippers should not be worn in the Bhandar house. Keeping this in mind there is never a shortage of food in the house.

Near the vault - The shoes and slippers should be removed before leaving anything in the vault. It is said that mother Lakshmi may get annoyed by opening the vault by wearing shoes and slippers. Due to which financial crisis can be faced.

Kitchen- It is said that one should never wear shoes or slippers in the kitchen. By doing this, mother Annapurna is angry and the person has to face difficulties in life.

Temples- In Hinduism, the temple is considered to be the home of God. In such a situation, one should never go to the temple wearing shoes and slippers. It is believed that Goddesses get annoyed by wearing shoes and slippers here.