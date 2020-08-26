Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LAVENDERANDROSEEVENTS Vastu Tips: Light white-colored candles in north-east direction to get rid of troubles

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the color of the candles you should keep in mind before placing them in the north-east direction. According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered good to place white colored candles in the north-east direction.

By placing white colored candles in the northeast direction, all the problems from your life will go away one by one automatically. Obstacles that come in your way are automatically destroyed. Also, your younger son will grow in his life. Apart from this, the strengthens your hands. In the body, your hands support you the most so keep in mind the above-mentioned tips before lighting candles.

