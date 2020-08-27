Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PINEANDPROSPECTHOME Vastu tips: Light green candles in the south-east direction for business growth

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about placing the candles in the fiery angle, that is, south-east direction. According to Vastu Shastra it is considered good to light green colored candles in the igneous angle, that is, south-east direction.

Actually, the igneous angle is related to wood element and the wood element is related to the green color. Therefore, green candles should be placed in the fiery corner, ie south-east direction. By placing green candles in this direction, your business develops.

Especially your elder daughter gets to touch heights in her career.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage