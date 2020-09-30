Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJAY_RAUT2017 Vastu Tips: Know the auspicious time of grah pravesh to keep Goddess Lakshmi happy

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the things you should keep in mind during the grah pravesh of your house. After entering the house, the planets and home deities should be worshiped first, and then, the God of Vastu should be offered prayers.

According to vastu shastra, there are auspicious times mentioned for Vastu Puja including Chitra, Shatabhisha, Swati, Hasta, Pushya, Punavasu, Rohini, Revathi, Mooli, Shravan, Uttaraphalguni, Dhanishta, Uttarashada, Uttarabhadrapada, Ashwini, Mrigashira and Anuradha Nakshatras. These muhurats are considered auspicious. By worshiping Vastu in any one of these Nakshatras, money is attained and Goddess Lakshami remains happy. After the worship of Vastu Devta, worship Brahmins and give them some Dakshina.

If you are able, then donate a cow to a Brahmin on the day of grah pravesh is also considered auspicious. In this way, after the worship of Brahmins, the needy should be fed. Then, in the end, you should consume food and start living in your house.

