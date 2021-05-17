Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Know in which places it is inauspicious to keep idol of Laughing Buddha at home

Learn about Laughing Buddha from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra. The statue of Laughing Buddha should be placed at a height of at least 30 inches in front of the main gate. The ideal height to be installed should be more than 30 inches and less than two and a half thirty-two inches.

The nose of the idol should be equal to the fingers of the two hands of the planet Swami, that is, at least eight fingers and the maximum height should be equal to one-and-a-quarter of the hand of the owner of the house. The face of the statue placed in front of the main gate should be in front of the main gate itself.

As soon as the gates were opened, the same idol was seen first. Keep in mind that the statue of Laughing Buddha should not be kept in the kitchen, dining room or bedroom. Also it should not be worshiped.