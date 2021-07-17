Vastu Tips: Keeping salt and cloves in a glass bowl in any corner of the house removes shortage of money

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu: Keep salt, cloves in glass bowl in any corner

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about receiving money and blessings in the house. He suggests taking some coarse salt in a glass vessel or bowl and keep four to five cloves along with salt in that bowl. You can keep this bowl in any corner of the house. By doing this remedy, the inflow of money will start and there will be prosperity in the house.

By keeping salt in a glass bowl, where on one hand the shortage of money in the house will be removed, on the other hand the whole house will smell with a different aroma and happiness and peace will remain in the house. Apart from this, if there is any Vastu defect related to the bathroom, then take crystal salt in the bowl and keep it in a place in the bathroom where no one can touch it and change the salt from the bowl in a few days.