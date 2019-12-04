Vastu Tips: Keeping pictures of birds at home is auspicious, know why

In Vastu Shastra, we will talk about the pictures of birds in the house. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, pictures of birds bring positivity inside the house. Most people do not get success even after working hard and diligently. According to Vastu Shastra, such people should put a picture of birds in their house since where birds are there, the environment gets rejoice on its own.

You can also keep real birds in your home, but if you do not want to do that, then keep a picture or statue of birds in the house, it also inhabits positive energy and gets rid of negative energy. Also, your success rate at any work increases.