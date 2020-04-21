Image Source : TWITTER Vastu Tips: Keeping earthen pot filled with water in the north direction brings positivity and good health

Back in the earlier days days, earthen pots were prepared in all shapes and as per requirements. Vastu Shastra advises that every household must have the following basic earthen pots in the home if they wish to bring in good luck and success in their lives. Vastu Shastra suggests that keeping earthen pots in home and offices, builds strong positive forces, which ultimately influences the energy around you. According to Vastu Shastra, an earthen pot filled with water must be kept in the north direction because it is considered to be the direction of the God of water.

It is said that if someone in the house is stressed or mentally disturbed, then you ask them to water any plant from the pit of Mati, it will benefit them. It is also said that keeping the idol of God made of clay in the house also removes your money related problems and at the same time, the stability of wealth also remains.

