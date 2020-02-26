Vastu Tips:Keeping broken or cracked idols of Gods at home attracts negative energy

In Vastu Shastra today we will talk about the broken idols of Gods placed in the home temple. Many times, while cleaning the temple, the idols of Gods fall down from the hands accidentally, causing them to collapse or crack from their edges. However, some people don’t dispose of the broken idol just because they like it very much. Or other times, they do not pay attention. According to Vastu Shastra, keeping broken or cracked idols of Gods at home is not considered good at all. Doing this hinders the peace of the house without any reason and increases the troubles of family members.

Therefore, if you have such idols or pictures in your temple, which have been broken or whose frame has been cracked, then remove them immediately and keep these things in mind in the future.