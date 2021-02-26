Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MYDIYHAPPYHOME Vastu Tips: Keep wooden flooring in dining area to maintain good health of the family

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the dining area and the appropriate flooring in Vastu Shastra today. According to Vastu Shastra, wooden flooring is considered to be the best for the dining area or lounge area at home. By having wooden flooring in the dining area, the health of the family members remains good. Also, it helps keep diseases and laziness at bay.

Apart from the dining area, wooden flooring should also be done on the stairs of the house. According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered auspicious because the stairs connect the two floors, so the use of wood in the stairs brings prosperity and happiness to the house.

Acharya Indu Prakash claims that the flooring has to be taken special care of near the stairs. The flooring should not be damaged or broken as it blocks the path to prosperity and wealth. To avoid such mishappening, get it repaired soon.