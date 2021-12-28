Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DESIGNFILTER.CO Vastu Tips: Keep white things in this direction of the house to get good health

Yesterday you had learned from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra about putting green things in the right direction and today we will talk about white things. White colour is related to metal and metal is related to the west angle apart from the west direction, i.e. northwest direction. So it is good to keep things related to white or silver colour in both these directions.

Keeping things related to white in the west direction brings happiness. The beauty of the face increases, as well as the younger daughter of the house benefits. While keeping things related to white colour in the western angle, ie northwest direction, the father's health is good. Good intellectual ability and increased interest in reading.