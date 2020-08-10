Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DJ_ART_AND_PHOTOGRAPHY Vastu tips: Keep water filled earthen pot (matka) in house to avoid shortage of money

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the benefits of an earthen pot or the jug. Many households in India use the earthen pot to store water. It is said that this water keeps the body cool and is very beneficial. Well, water kept in an earthen pot is not just beneficial for your health but for your money as well.

In villages, even today jug or Matka is used to cool water in summers, but nowadays it has been replaced by bottles of water kept in the fridge.

According to Vastu Shastra, an earthen pot filled with water must be kept in the house to minimize the chances of witnessing a shortage of money. It is said that doing this keeps the flow of money coming into the house. If you are unable to get an earthen pot, then keeping a small pot of soil is also beneficial. Keep in mind that it should always be filled with water. Also, keep it in the north direction as it is considered to be the direction of God of water.

