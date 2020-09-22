Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THE_BLOOMERANG Vastu Tips: Keep this type of pots in the south-west direction to stay healthy always

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash shares about the benefits of placing a big pot of clay in the south-west direction. According to Vastu Shastra, for placing small pots of clay, the north and east directions should be chosen. Also, by placing a large pot of clay in south-west direction, you never face health problems. This keeps your health good. Especially that you will not face any stomach problems. Your relationship with the mother remains good. You get full support from your mother in your work.

By placing clay pots in the northeast direction, you will never face any obstacles in life. If there is any problem going on in your life at the moment, then that too will go away soon. Also, if there is a young son in your family, then there will not be any kind of problems in his life and he will keep moving ahead by removing any problems that come in his way.

