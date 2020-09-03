Image Source : INSTAGARAM/ART.BY.SANDHYA Vastu Tips: Keep this type of laughing Buddha at home for peace in family

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about what type of laughing Buddha idol you should keep at home to maintain peace and prosperity. If you feel that your family has been witnessing issues lately, due to which there is no mutual coordination between the members of the house, then the idol of Laughing Buddha sitting on the dragon should be kept in the house.

By doing this, soon the negative effects from the home begin to dissipate and the positivity starts increasing. Apart from this, to maintain peace at home or office, a statue of Laughing Buddha should be installed sitting in a meditation posture. With this, a peaceful atmosphere will be maintained if any member of the house gets angry.

At the same time, the idol of Laughing Buddha sitting with children in his lap is considered auspicious for married relations. This leads to prosperity in married relationships.

