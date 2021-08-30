Vastu Tips: Keep THIS thing in vault of your house to seek Goddess Lakshmi's blessings

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Today in Vastu Shastra, know about such measures adopting which you can make your life happy and better. To seek the blessings of Lakshmi on your family, keep two bales of turmeric in the cupboard or safe of the house, where you keep your money. With this, the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi remain at your home. Also, keeping the Kuber Yantra or Shriyantra in the vault also keeps the grace of the goddess of wealth, Lakshmi.

Camphor should be lit in the house at least once a week. Many Vastu defects are removed by smoking it in the house. The sources of income of the members of the house should always increase, for this, grains and water-filled 'sakora' should be kept for the birds on the eaves of the house.

Hope you will fix the Vastu of your house by adopting these Vastu tips.